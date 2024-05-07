Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

OHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.63.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $3,752,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $664,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 214,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 47,201 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.