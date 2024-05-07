OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

OFS Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 52.7% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 116.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

OFS Credit stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Credit will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 42,531 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $962,476.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,303 shares of company stock worth $1,002,992. Insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

