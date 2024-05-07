NXM (NXM) Market Cap Reaches $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011572 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001558 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,544.59 or 1.00040518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012801 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003614 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

