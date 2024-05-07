Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.88

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 50979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
