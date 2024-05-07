NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.92. 1,704,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,115,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Specifically, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,035.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,899 shares of company stock valued at $590,771. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.98.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 255.86%. Research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

