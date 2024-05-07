Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.84%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS.

Northwest Natural Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NWN opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

