NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.26%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -363.64%.
Institutional Trading of NexPoint Real Estate Finance
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 11.1% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 250,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 224,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 39,573 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 39.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 33.3% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.
