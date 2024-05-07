Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 98.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of -1.44. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $933,553.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,465.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $163,398.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,470,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 52,183 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $933,553.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,465.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,247 shares of company stock worth $3,376,817. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

