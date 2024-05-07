N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,529,000 after buying an additional 829,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,697 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $401,191,000.

BNDX stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,010. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

