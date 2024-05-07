N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,503 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 1.96% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 62,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,603. The stock has a market cap of $639.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $32.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.