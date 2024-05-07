N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys 21,541 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 936,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 64,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 29.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DNP remained flat at $8.73 during trading hours on Monday. 630,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

