N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 346,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,814,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.78. 217,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,464. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

