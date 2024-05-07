N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,025 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 17,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 21.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 35,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,577,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,093,000 after purchasing an additional 294,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 40.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of T traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.99. 24,179,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,930,922. The company has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

