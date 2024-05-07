Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 32.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 32.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 10,961,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 333% from the average daily volume of 2,529,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

