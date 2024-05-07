Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 32.4%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 32.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 10,961,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 333% from the average daily volume of 2,529,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
