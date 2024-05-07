M&T Bank Corp Sells 263 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.9% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.92.

BIIB opened at $221.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.36.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

