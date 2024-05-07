M&T Bank Corp Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Oshkosh by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OSK stock opened at $116.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.12. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 17.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oshkosh

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.