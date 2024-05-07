M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,787,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,493,000 after acquiring an additional 727,837 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,968,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 428,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 63,394 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE MUFG opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

