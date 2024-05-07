Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equity Residential by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 39.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 65,982 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.08. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on EQR

Insider Activity

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,860 shares of company stock valued at $566,034 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

