Metis Global Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,917 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $260.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.43. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $161.23 and a 52 week high of $264.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

