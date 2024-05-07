Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after acquiring an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161,830 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,684,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,048,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 25.4% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 873,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,277,000 after buying an additional 177,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $272.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.90. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

