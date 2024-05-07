MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 648 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Allstate by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after buying an additional 1,311,095 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,163,000 after buying an additional 782,696 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Allstate by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,640,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,388,000 after buying an additional 542,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allstate by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,396,000 after buying an additional 536,137 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

Allstate Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALL traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.08. 1,183,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,631. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

