McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ MGRC opened at $109.95 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $87.72 and a 52 week high of $130.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.
