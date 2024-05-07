Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.76), Briefing.com reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $668.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Masonite International Stock Down 0.0 %

DOOR stock opened at $132.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $76.87 and a 12 month high of $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

