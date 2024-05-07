Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.09% of Consolidated Edison worth $28,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 62.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $96.93. The stock had a trading volume of 981,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.21. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.32.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

