Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 957 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortinet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,664,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,595,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,350,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,345,000 after buying an additional 153,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,926,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,313,000 after buying an additional 438,476 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 18,368,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,093,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average is $61.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.