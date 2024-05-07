Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.07% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $3.62 on Monday, reaching $344.26. 19,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,865. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.79). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $392.31 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 24.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

