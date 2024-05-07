Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $3.27 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.93. 3,062,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496,852. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

