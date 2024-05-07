Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $25.09 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.09% of SBA Communications worth $25,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,122,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.03. The stock had a trading volume of 575,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,367. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.59. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.62.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBAC. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

