Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 77,524.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 641,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,211,390,000 after buying an additional 641,128 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after buying an additional 379,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,486,000 after purchasing an additional 340,792 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,544,000 after purchasing an additional 307,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 713,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $461,446,000 after purchasing an additional 139,570 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total transaction of $2,460,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,424.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total value of $2,460,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,424.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,087 shares of company stock valued at $57,814,366 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE BLK traded up $10.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $774.64. 449,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,190. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $796.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $767.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

