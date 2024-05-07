Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 278 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 472,595 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,308,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,747,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 246,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.28. 827,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,279. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,015.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,771 shares of company stock worth $5,689,675. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

