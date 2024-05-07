Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s previous close.

VAC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.63.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

VAC stock opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $134.09.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.