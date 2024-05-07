Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY24 guidance to $7.45-8.16 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.450-8.160 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $134.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

