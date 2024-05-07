Markforged (MKFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Markforged to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Markforged has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.220–0.190 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 110.43%. The business had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Markforged to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MKFG opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1.45 target price on shares of Markforged in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

