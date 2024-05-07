Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
NASDAQ MRIN opened at $2.43 on Monday. Marin Software has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.95%.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.
