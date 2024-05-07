Maiar DEX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $21.14 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $21.14 million and approximately $157,883.18 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011572 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001558 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,544.59 or 1.00040518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012801 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000515 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $173,907.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

