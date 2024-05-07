Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches One Day Volume of $167,224.89

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $20.82 million and $167,224.89 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011557 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,661.01 or 1.00133576 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012983 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000495 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $165,383.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

