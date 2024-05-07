Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 89.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 485.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RPRX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.49. 1,860,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,988. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.90 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 48.22%. Research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

