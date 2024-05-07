Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $594,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Caterpillar
In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Caterpillar Stock Performance
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
