Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $419,000 Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,949,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,701. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

