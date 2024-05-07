Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 861.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,418 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 4.3% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $57,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.16. 2,888,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $95.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

