Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $408,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,476,273 shares of company stock worth $184,783,602 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 8.1 %

NYSE PLTR traded up $1.89 on Monday, reaching $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 171,738,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,399,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.25, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

