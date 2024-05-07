Machina Capital S.A.S. Cuts Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DGX. Barclays increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,910 shares of company stock worth $2,159,602. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $145.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.92. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

