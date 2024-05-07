Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 366 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL traded up $11.79 on Monday, reaching $394.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.33 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $476.18 and a 200-day moving average of $412.78.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,422. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.43.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

