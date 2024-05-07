Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 target price (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.57.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $350.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $398.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.93 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

