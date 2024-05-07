LSV Asset Management Sells 2,800 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.30% of Signet Jewelers worth $14,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 23,926 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.61. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $1,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,551.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $1,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,551.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $833,502.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,254 shares of company stock worth $5,075,854. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

