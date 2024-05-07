LSV Asset Management Sells 22,752 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,752 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.97% of Vishay Precision Group worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 94,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 25,735 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 35.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 447,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:VPG opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $460.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

