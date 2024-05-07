LSV Asset Management Purchases 10,700 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.10% of Herbalife worth $16,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Herbalife by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Herbalife by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 246,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Henry C. Wang bought 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,604.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 30,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 115,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,778. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Herbalife Trading Up 1.6 %

HLF stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.24. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Herbalife’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

