LSV Asset Management Has $15.85 Million Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,209,793 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Silgan were worth $15,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Silgan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 4,440.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE SLGN opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $49.72.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. Silgan’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

See Also

