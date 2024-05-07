LSV Asset Management Has $13.95 Million Stock Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,905,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $13,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPI. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 3,098.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $1.80 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.92). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.60%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

