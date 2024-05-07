LSV Asset Management Buys Shares of 462,400 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 462,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after buying an additional 563,989 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $15,280,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 292,926 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,632,000 after purchasing an additional 253,363 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 930.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 246,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HALO. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.